A podcast for smart people who want to get smarter

That’s a powerful quote by H.G. Wells and it’s why we created The Mission Daily.

I’m Chad Grills, the founder and CEO of The Mission.

The Mission Daily is a podcast dedicated to accelerated learning, and helping you become healthier, wealthier, and wiser.

So why is The Mission Daily a must subscribe? And why did we create this podcast?

Because the world is changing faster than ever. Researchers estimate that technology and automation will replace half of existing jobs over the next decade. Crazy dictators are trying to start wars, there’s poverty, suffering… Humanity isn’t a multiplanetary species yet…

Sho! I could keep rattling off the problems… But you get the idea.

It seems like there have never been more challenges facing humanity.

So how can we evolve, escape, and overcome?!?

Learn. As fast as we can.